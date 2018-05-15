Home Cities Chennai

Another cop commits suicide in Tamil Nadu, debt and work-related stress blamed

Similarly, on March 4, 26-year-old police constable Arunraj, attached to the Armed Reserve battalion and on duty at the memorial of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, shot himself dead.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old policeman committed suicide at his house in Injambakkam in the early hours on Monday. This is the second such incident reported in the last 24 hours. In both cases, the family members attributed the death to the mounting stress at work and disturbed personal life.

V Balamurugan, who joined the department in 2013, was posted at the Ashok Nagar Police Training College. "For the last one week, Balamurugan seemed to be depressed, but continued going for work. I last spoke to him on Sunday evening, but he did not disclose anything. However, his father complained that he was under work pressure and mounting debts, which could have made him end his life," said the victim's relative seeking anonymity.

Balamurugan is survived by his father Vijayan (64) and his mother, who recently lost her leg in a road accident. "He is the sole breadwinner of the family and had mounting debts, which he was stressed about," said the relative. "On Monday, around 4 am, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling near the bathroom in his house. Three hours later, the victim's father found him dead," said a police source.

A case was registered and the body sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.

"Balamurugan would leave for work around 8 am and return by 9 pm and did not have time to spend with his parents. As he seemed to be depressed, his father had asked him to resign," the relative said.

On Sunday, Sathish Kumar (42), Grade-1 officer working as a driver at the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Kancheepuram, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of the Madurai-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express when it was passing Nathapettai.

Similarly, on March 4, 26-year-old police constable Arunraj, attached to the Armed Reserve battalion and on duty at the memorial of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, shot himself dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Injambakkam suicide stress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Singles not allowed'

Spotlight on young chefs at Forum Mall

Expert explains

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets