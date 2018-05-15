Home Cities Chennai

Dancing beyond boundaries

Subangani Rajkumar is all set to complete her arangetram on her 50th birthday

Published: 15th May 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:45 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Everyone can dance. If you have two feet then you are bound to dance,” says 49-year-old Subangani Rajkumar, who is committed to complete her Bharatanatyam arangetram. Subangani is pursuing dance after a 25-year break. She started dancing at the age of eight. But her journey in dance was intermittent. “My father built a stage-like set up inside the house to see me and my sister perform every day. But he did not encourage us to continue it after a particular age. And I completely stopped dancing after marriage,” says the city-based homemaker, who is also a certified yoga teacher.

Subangini shares that childbirth was a good outlet for her to be actively involved in her children’s school programmes. She wrote scripts for stage plays and had an active role in stage performances. “I loved the exposure. Standing on stage is a wonderful feeling and it’s like reliving your dreams in good spirits. I don’t see it as fear but an excitement,” she tells us.

When Subangani’s children joined college, she decided to re-prioritise life. From horse riding, pottery and painting to gardening, she began her journey of self-discovery. “After menopause, I had abundant energy and it manifested in my mind. I engaged in immense physical activities like Zumba, aerobics, and dancing. I didn’t want to go to the gym,” she tells us. 

Unlike her belly dancing and Bollywood dance classes, she considers Bharatanatyam as a divine art form. “I was anticipating if I could do aramandi, mulumandi and deliver facial expressions gracefully. But once I started, it gave me a whole new spiritual experience, awareness of body language and a balanced outlook. I’ve also done stage performances,” she shares, recollecting her sister’s compliment after the show. 
“Learning yoga improved my flexibility and postures. I could observe a connect between the two art forms and how learning one helped the other,” says Subangani, who draws inspiration from dancer Padmini. 

Through her pottery class friend, Subangani met her present guru Deepa Baba Prasad. “I go for classes thrice a week, and additionally on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It’s been six months since I started practicing,” she shares, sparing a few minutes from her final rehearsals. 

A sprain in the hip or a crack in knee joints does not stop her. “I worship this symmetrical art. It is an excellent exercise to the pelvic region, shoulder, and chakras in the head region. Every part of your body gets activated as you move gracefully on the floor. The dynamism in your performance reflects in how you channelise your energy,” explains Subangani, who will be performing her arangetram on her 50th birthday, two  weeks from now.

