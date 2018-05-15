Doctor held in Chennai for 'sexually abusing' 14-year-old boy

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:After 14-year-old Shiva* became abnormally silent and seemed to be lost in his thoughts, his mother on Sunday was shocked to find out that her son had been sexually abused by a 59-year-old Ayurvedic doctor in the same locality. On her complaint, the city police arrested the doctor.

"On April 27, Shiva was playing near his house along with his friends when doctor R Radhakrishnan approached him on the pretext on giving him a hair therapy. Believing this, Shiva accompanied the doctor to his clinic, where he was sexually abused. However, my son did not tell us anything," said the victim's father, an autorickshaw driver.

Radhakrishnan ran an Ayurveda clinic in his house situated very close to the victim's house. The victim, who had taken the Class VII exams, was waiting for results.

"From April 27, my son became very silent and was lost in thoughts and did not even go out to play with his friends. We thought he was too tired to play in the sun," said the father.

"Noticing behavioural changes, my wife kept asking him, but he never said anything. On Sunday morning, he went out again and then the doctor called him for the same treatment. Then he immediately came back home and narrated the horrific incident," added the father.

The father also said he had seen the doctor talking to other children. "There are many young children in the locality and since it is summer vacation, most of them are found playing on the streets. Now that seems to be dangerous," he added.

A case was registered under Section IPC 363 ( Punishment for kidnapping) and six sections of POCSO Act, 2012, against the doctor, who was arrested. The accused was later remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

"We are conducting inquiries if the doctor had sexually abused other children in the locality," said a police officer.

Indicators of children being sexually abused

Mental disturbance

Feeling of guilt (children not able to open up to their parents end up feeling guilty)

Loneliness

Being aloof

May exhibit fear when somebody touches them

Day dreaming in classroom (they are preoccupied with similar incident)

Academic decline

Health issues

Lose of appetite

Urinary problems

Complaint of genital pain

Sleeplessness

Irritation

Genital infection

Tips for parents, teachers

Make them feel comfortable for them to open up when they are in distress

Start with a form of story and drawing

Check their friends (if they mingle with people older than them)

Teach them good touch and bad touch