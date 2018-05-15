Go beyond the mind to know yourself better

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is now becoming something of a cliché in various circles of modern life — from religion to psychology to holistic medicine, to use the phrase ‘body-mind-soul’ or ‘body-mind-spirit’ when referring to our totality as a human being. So what do we exactly mean when we say what is the body, what is the mind, what is soul?

From spiritual perspective, it should be understood that when the soul is in the soul-world, it is pure, calm, tranquil and above all bondages or attributes. While in soul world, the soul is pinned, so to say, only on one thought, one consciousness, one feeling, one understanding — ‘I am soul, I am soul, I am soul’. That is all nothing more. The turbulence, the vagrancy, the sportiveness of the mind is at rest, or you may say that, in a sense it is in deep sleep.

Therefore, when it is said that “If we want to experience the peace and tranquillity of the soul or have to know the self, we will have to go beyond the intellect and the mind”, it does not mean that we will penetrate or percolate through, tear away or cross over to a material stuff as mind is understood to be. Nope, it means that to know our self we will have to concentrate our mind on the maxim: “I am a soul, child of supreme soul’. We will have to lay all our memory, thoughts, feelings, etc., at rest. This is what would be ‘going beyond’ the mind.

For this, there are so many methods that have been advocated, demonstrated, advised, and laid down by various spiritual and religious teachers. However, the knowledgeable almighty, has offered his supreme advice that we should control the mind by means of the intellect. It means, that we have to have the knowledge of the self, supreme etc., and by means of that, knowing the self, to calm ourselves.

If we act as he says all our inner conflict will end and we will work only as his divine instrument. We will then be able to adjust ourselves easily and quickly in any situation and thus be able to attain excellence and experience the peace and tranquillity without putting much efforts. Now it’s up to us whether to listen to supreme almighty or keep wandering in darkness of ignorance.