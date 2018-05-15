Green with pride

Aswini B By

CHENNAI : I have 150 children in my house,” says Balakrishnan, whose open terrace house at Madipakkam is where the blue skies meet green goodness. Every morning, Balakrishnan and his wife, Kamala tend to their 2,000 sqft garden on their carefully nurtured terrace, which is every green crusader’s painting in motion. This is where the couple grows jasmine, rose, hibiscus, clary sage, tomato, chilly, raddish, brinjal, cucumber, guava, pomegranate, banana and many other bounties of nature. They also nurture medicinal plants like tulsi, aloe vera, methi, and thoothuvalai (Thai nightshade).

Balakrishnan fell in love with the idea of having a garden when he met his horticulture officer-friend, Kumaravel, in Salem, who has his own terrace garden where he grows pesticide-free fruits and vegetables. With his help, Balakrishnan set up his garden using the drip irrigation system.A year later, he was able to grow 150 varieties of plants. “I use my garden flowers every day to do puja. Since it’s only my wife and me at home, we take what we need and share the fruits and vegetables with our neighbours and colleagues in office,” he says.

Explaining the drip irrigation system, Balakrishnan says, “I have connected the main rigid pipes on the floor to the water tank which has three valves. These are connected to the plants which are kept in coconut fibre poly bags. It takes hardly about two minutes for each valve to water the plants, and in just six minutes, all the plants are watered,” he says.

Initially, he had to spend a considerable amount of money to set up this green patch, to ensure it was leakage proof. “But this is a hobby, so investing on plants and their care wasn’t a problem for me,” he says, adding that the Government offers many subsidies in terms of equipment for gardening. “The Government provides a bag, coconut pit, organic fertilisers and all kinds of seeds at good rates,” he says, sharing that good quality seeds can be purchased from Thakar Baba in T Nagar.