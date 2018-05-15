How do I crate train my German Shepherd

by Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Crate training your dog should be a positive exercise for you and your dog. With limited time on your hands, we need to ensure that the pressure does not get to you and your dog.Introduce the crate to him in a casual manner without forcing your dog to enter the crate on day 1. As soon as you get the crate, just put it in a place at home where he is bound to notice it. The living room might be a good idea.

Put a few treats nearby so as to encourage him to explore the crate from the outside and let him familiarise himself with it. Slowly increase the distance to access the treat so that he willingly enters the crate to get at the snack. Remain casual while he enters and exits the crate. Once he is comfortable with the crate, encourage him to stay inside it for longer by giving him his chew sticks. During this time, do not worry about closing the crate; let it be open.

Add more positivity by putting his bed and toys inside so that he associates the crate with pleasant experiences. Make the space comfortable for your dog to be in. Your dog’s crate should be just large enough for them to stand up and turn around. Allow him to sleep inside the crate at night if he manages to enter. Close the crate door gradually and increase the duration without scaring him. He might protest initially but it is a good idea to distract him with a chew stick or a food-stuffed toy when the crate door is closed so that he spends extended periods inside the crate.

There is no need for excess affection or guilt if your dog stays in the crate for a very long time. Treat it like you would treat your dog if he is lying on his bed. Before long, you will find him comfortable inside the crate just as you want him to be.(If you have any queries regarding pet behaviour, send them to petfaqs@gmail.com)