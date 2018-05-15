‘If I could change something, I’d turn weapons to roses’

Aswini B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Edwin J Robert, 22, is a photographer and cinematographer. He has done fashion photo shoots. He has also done shoots for brands like Land T, Attic Fox Bags, Outshiny Bags, and for a boutique, Manjal. Edwin has collaborated with many fashion designers. He has worked in two films as an assistant cinematographer.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

Why are humans like this?

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God. What would you title it?

You Can’t See Me!

You get to create/change something with God’s power.

I’d transform all weapons into roses.

Where would you take God for

a date?

God’s own country — Kerala

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God.

No

Your one question to God.

Where will I go after I die?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate

to God?

Oh My God!

A stereotype about God.

That he wants us to behave in a particular way.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be?

Live your life.

What do you think offends God?

Killing a girl child.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

Honest people.

Your one spiritual encounter?

I’ve not had that luck yet.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit.

I would like to go to Eden Garden in Kolkata.