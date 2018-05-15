Home Cities Chennai

‘If I could change something, I’d turn weapons to roses’

Published: 15th May 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Aswini B
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Edwin J Robert, 22, is a photographer and cinematographer. He has done fashion photo shoots. He has also done shoots for brands like Land T, Attic Fox Bags, Outshiny Bags, and for a boutique, Manjal. Edwin has collaborated with many fashion designers. He has worked in two films as an assistant cinematographer.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?       
Why are humans like this?

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God. What would you title it?
You Can’t See Me!

You get to create/change something with God’s power.  
I’d transform all weapons into roses.

Where would you take God for 
a date?  
God’s own country — Kerala

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God. 
No

Your one question to God. 
Where will I go after I die?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate 
to God?
Oh My God!

A stereotype about God. 
That he wants us to behave in a particular way.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? 
Live your life.

What do you think offends God? 
Killing a girl child.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?
Honest people.

Your one spiritual encounter? 
I’ve not had that luck yet.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit.
I would like to go to Eden Garden in Kolkata.

