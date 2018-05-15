‘If I could change something, I’d turn weapons to roses’
Edwin J Robert, 22, is a photographer and cinematographer. He has done fashion photo shoots. He has also done shoots for brands like Land T, Attic Fox Bags, Outshiny Bags, and for a boutique,
What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?
Why are humans like this?
You get to co-write or direct a movie with God. What would you title it?
You Can’t See Me!
You get to create/change something with God’s power.
I’d transform all weapons into roses.
Where would you take God for
a date?
God’s own country — Kerala
Do you think gender matters when it comes to God.
No
Your one question to God.
Where will I go after I die?
A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate
to God?
Oh My God!
A stereotype about God.
That he wants us to behave in a particular way.
If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be?
Live your life.
What do you think offends God?
Killing a girl child.
If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?
Honest people.
Your one spiritual encounter?
I’ve not had that luck yet.
A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit.
I would like to go to Eden Garden in Kolkata.