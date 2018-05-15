Safety inspections begin for direct Metro from Chennai Central to Koyambedu, airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Taking a direct Metro train from Chennai Central to Koyambedu and airport is just a step away as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety started safety inspection of different lines on Monday. He inspected the line between Shenoy Nagar and Central Metro.

By Tuesday evening, the Commissioner and his team aim to inspect upline between Shenoy Nagar and Central Metro covering 5.62 km and downline between Central Metro and Nehru Park, about 2.5 km. On May 18 and 19, he will inspect the 4.5-km stretch between Little Mount and AG-DMS. The inspections are mandatory for authorising operations of the lines.

K A Manohar, Railway Safety Commissioner for Southern Circle, told reporters on Monday that all amenities with regard to passenger safety would be inspected. "We will inspect track parameters, tunnels, stations, calibration of trains and firefighting system," he said.

The lines from Central Metro to Koyambedu and airport via stations on Poonamalle High Road will open, once the inspections are over.

The Central, the upper track level connecting Egmore Metro with Nehru Park, will be inspected along with the concourse level. The lower track connecting Washermenpet and Anna Salai is yet to be ready.

Various parameters

