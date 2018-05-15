Spicy trail of cinnamon 

Ganesh Babu N M By

CHENNAI : Homeopathy is an alternative form of medicine practiced in many parts of the world. This medical system, over two hundred years old, uses only natural substances such as plants and plant parts, animal produces and minerals. Homeopath’s reference books or repertories have been reported to use about 800 species of medicinal plants, including cinnamon, the species native to India.

Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum J. Presl of the Camphor family Lauraceae) is an evergreen tree and grows 5-15 m in height. The barks are thick and ashy-brown in colour. The leaves are 5-15 cm in length and 3-6 cm in breadth, they are arranged in opposite directions and are stiff. They have smooth surfaces and are dark green on top and have a paler shade beneath. The leaves produce fragrance when bruised. Inflorescences arise both from leaf-axils and ends of the branchlets, they are up to 12 cm long. In the yellowish-white flowers, the corolla is absent (flower is represented by calyx of six pointed sepals). The berries are 10-15 mm long, ovoid, and turn dark purple or black when mature.

Cinnamon naturally grows in semi-evergreen to evergreen forests of the Western Ghats. Cinnamon is an important source of spice in the country. Although it is popularly used in the flavouring industries, cosmetics and perfume preparations, it is also known for its extensive curative properties. It is used to cure many health complaints such as arthritis, bladder infections, and skin disorders.

Cinnamon oil is reported to be useful in cases of inflammations, vomiting, ulcers and diabetes. The bark of the cinnamon is used in treating bronchial complaints, nausea, fever, gastritis, common cold and can even be used as a mouth freshener. Applying cinnamon powder paste can also help remove pimples. Twak is the popular ayurvedic name for this plant. In Hindi, it is known as Dalchini.

Malayalis and Tamilians refer to this as Karuva and Lavangam in their respective languages. Dalchini Chakke is the name in Kannada and Telugu. The genus name Cinnamomum is derived from the Greek word kinnamomon (meaning spice) and the specific epithet is derived from ‘verum’ meaning ‘truthful’ in Latin, which refers to its ‘sure use’.