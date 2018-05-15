Home Cities Chennai

Two petrol station staff held in Chennai for stealing Rs 19,000, staging robbery drama

Two employees of a petrol station were arrested for stealing Rs 19,000 in cash at the bunk and for staging a robbery drama at Sholavaram on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Two employees of a petrol station were arrested for stealing Rs 19,000 in cash at the bunk and for staging a robbery drama at Sholavaram on Sunday. Police said Murugan and Suresh, who worked at a petrol station at Sholavaram on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway, informed the police around 1 am that an unidentified gang hurled stones at the petrol station and robbed them of Rs 19,000 in cash. The Sholavaram Police rushed to the spot.

Following the interrogation, the duo finally confessed to having stolen the money. They were arrested and remanded.

