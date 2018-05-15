Under one roof

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aditi R Shah,

19, Mohamed Sathak A J College of Physiotherapy Both the genders are equal shareholders in society and it would be better if they learn to deal with each other. But in India, women are still handled with care. So to stop all this we need to break all these shackles and make them breathe free.

Anisha Modi, 19,

SRM University of Science and Technology

Society thinks that gender-neutral hostels will lead to untoward consequences. A large section of our country still does not permit girls and boys to talk. But people should stop drawing generalisations. Living together has its own perks. They can probably help each other be more understanding.

Archisma Iyer,

20, MOP Vaishnav College For Women

Gender-neutral hostels can be introduced but they should not be misused by students. It has its advantages and disadvantages. Yes, both genders can learn to interact with each other with respect and a sense of equality.

Mohit C Jain, 19, Hindustan University

One is usually strong to take independent decisions if changes such as gender-neutral hostels are introduced. It makes room for more interaction, sharing of thoughts, ideas and perspectives. Once can be frank and honest in talking to the opposite gender.

Gulshan Gadiya,

18, VIT University, Vellore

I don’t approve of this. We need to follow our traditions. This is not our culture. Such changes might increase chances of sexual harassment. I feel gender-neutral hostels will not be safe for girls. They might get addicted to drugs or smoking which can spoil their future.

Sweatha Jain US,

19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women

Yes, I like the concept of the gender-neutral hostel because he/she becomes mature with these experiences. It eliminates aloofness and changes your perspective towards the opposite gender. Students from rural areas might feel a bit awkward in the initial days, but they can adapt to the environment and build a healthy friendship. Also, we live in the 21st century, and we need to treat both the genders with respect.

Vishwam Vijay, 19,St. Peter’s University

Girls have a lot more restrictions than boys do. Society and parents may not accept the idea of gender-neutral hostels, but this can be a progressive move. This will be a stepping stone for an evolving society. It will also perhaps create a better understanding between genders. Students must, of course, follow the rules. It is every student’s responsibility.

Sneah Agarwal,

19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women

The stigma around gender differentiation is deep rooted in our society. The ‘courteous’ distance between girls and boys in colleges and hostels only widens the gap of inequality. Gender-neutral hostels will help improve communication, which is essential in the corporate world. This will open a channel to live in harmony with a sense of equality and respect for all.

Karthik Prasad,

19, Velammal Engineering College

Teenage is the phase when we are all inquisitive about understanding gender and related matters. Experiences in gender-neutral hostels will be of use especially when we start working. For a better relationship, a deeper understanding of professional/ethical/emotional aspects, we should break the bias and build gender-neutral environments at the college level. Hostels are a good place to begin with.

Heena Manghani, 19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women

Yes, I feel there’s a need for the city colleges to introduced gender-neutral hostels provided proper security measures are taken. This will go a long way in bringing about gender sensitisation. When students from girls or boys-only college go out for jobs, they find it difficult to settle in an environment shared by both genders, indirectly affecting their potential growth. Also, a healthy interaction among both genders will help them become more sensitive towards each other’s problems and they will eventually support each other. This will foster a healthier society to live in.