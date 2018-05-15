Home Cities Chennai

Under one roof

College students list the pros and cons of making hostels  in educational institutions gender neutral

Published: 15th May 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Inputs: Akshaya Motcham, Aswini B, Sonali Kothari, Shreya Bafna, Tamanna Shah, Pooja Anchaliya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aditi R Shah, 
19, Mohamed Sathak A J College of Physiotherapy Both the genders are equal shareholders in society and it would be better if they learn to deal with each other. But in India, women are still handled with care. So to stop all this we need to break all these shackles and make them breathe free.

Anisha Modi, 19, 
SRM University of Science and Technology
Society thinks that gender-neutral hostels will lead to untoward consequences. A large section of our country still does not permit girls and boys to talk. But people should stop drawing generalisations. Living together has its own perks. They can probably help each other be more understanding. 

Archisma Iyer,
20, MOP Vaishnav College For Women
Gender-neutral hostels can be introduced but they should not be misused by students. It has its advantages and disadvantages. Yes, both genders can learn to interact with each other with respect and a sense of equality.

Mohit C Jain, 19, Hindustan University
One is usually strong to take independent decisions if changes such as gender-neutral hostels are introduced. It makes room for more interaction, sharing of thoughts, ideas and perspectives. Once can be frank and honest in talking to the opposite gender. 

Gulshan Gadiya, 
18, VIT University, Vellore
I don’t approve of this. We need to follow our traditions. This is not our culture. Such changes might increase chances of sexual harassment. I feel gender-neutral hostels will not be safe for girls.  They might get addicted to drugs or smoking which can spoil their future. 

Sweatha Jain US, 
19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women
Yes, I like the concept of the gender-neutral hostel because he/she becomes mature with these experiences. It eliminates aloofness and changes your perspective towards the opposite gender. Students from rural areas might feel a bit awkward in the initial days, but they can adapt to the environment and build a healthy friendship. Also, we live in the 21st century, and we need to treat both the genders with respect.

Vishwam Vijay, 19,St. Peter’s University
Girls have a lot more restrictions than boys do. Society and parents may not accept the idea of gender-neutral hostels, but this can be a progressive move. This will be a stepping stone for an evolving society. It will also perhaps create a better understanding between genders. Students must, of course, follow the rules. It is every student’s responsibility.

Sneah Agarwal, 
19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women
The stigma around gender differentiation is deep rooted in our society. The ‘courteous’ distance between girls and boys in colleges and hostels only widens the gap of inequality. Gender-neutral hostels will help improve communication, which is essential in the corporate world. This will open a channel to live in harmony with a sense of equality and respect for all.

Karthik Prasad, 
19, Velammal Engineering College
Teenage is the phase when we are all inquisitive about understanding gender and related matters. Experiences in gender-neutral hostels will be of use especially when we start working. For a better relationship, a deeper understanding of professional/ethical/emotional aspects, we should break the bias and build gender-neutral environments at the college level. Hostels are a good place to begin with.

Heena Manghani, 19, MOP Vaishnav College for Women
Yes, I feel there’s a need for the city colleges to introduced gender-neutral hostels provided proper security measures are taken. This will go a long way in bringing about gender sensitisation. When students from girls or boys-only college go out for jobs, they find it difficult to settle in an environment shared by both genders, indirectly affecting their potential growth. Also, a healthy interaction among both genders will help them become more sensitive towards each other’s problems and they will eventually support each other. This will foster a healthier society to live in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Learn to use your words

Prolific , progressive, scholarly

Dancing beyond boundaries

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls