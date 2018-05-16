Call for SIT probe into Annamalai University issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL plea has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the government to constitute a special investigation team to probe the irregularities and financial corruption in the Annamalai University before its takeover by the government and proceed with criminal prosecution against those involved in the crime.

When the PIL from activist A Narayanan came up on May 9 last, the vacation bench of Justices V Parthiban and P D Audikesavalu issued notices to all authorities, including the Higher Education secretary and posted the matter for further hearing on June 6.

According to the petitioner, the Annamalai University was rocked by serious allegations of widespread irregularities, rampant corruption and maladministration on account of the indulgence of the private management and its agents. This led to continuous protests by its joint action committee of teachers and staff.