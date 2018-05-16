Child abuse suspect’s escape attempt foiled by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, who was detained by the city police in connection with a POCSO Act case, escaped from custody on Monday. However, the police nabbed him again in a few hours. Police said the suspect Chandru worked as a driver and resided alone.

“On Monday, a seven-year-old girl was playing near her house when Chandru allegedly misbehaved with the child,” said a police source. In the evening, the girl narrated the incident to the family and subsequently, a police complaint was registered and Chandru arrested. “The suspect, who was being interrogated at the station, went out on the pretext of drinking water, and escaped. However, the police chased and nabbed him in a few hours,” said the source.

2 kidnappers held, search on for 3 others

Chennai:Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old man at Uthiramerur over some previous enmity and a search is on for three others in this connection. A week ago, Rajesh (23) from Kattiyampanthal in Kancheepuram was kidnapped by an unidentified gang.

“Investigations revealed that a gang of five kidnapped him, beat him up and demanded money. We spotted the location and reached it. We nabbed Veera Muthu (23) and Magarajothi (23) while three others - Purushoth, Sathish and Prakash - escaped. A special team as been formed,” said a police officer