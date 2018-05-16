Home Cities Chennai

DNA tests held for five-month-old, 'parents' in Chennai hospital

The Chennai city police on May 7 arrested the four persons for their alleged involvement in selling the five-month-old baby from Uttar Pradesh to a woman in Chennai in June, 2017.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DNA tests were conducted at the Government Kasturba Gandh for Women and Children, for a baby and its alleged parents. The baby was reported to be kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh. It was brought by a woman from a four-member gang last year. However, the incident came to light after the woman’s husband filed a complaint. The Chennai city police on May 7 arrested the four persons for their alleged involvement in selling the five-month-old baby from Uttar Pradesh to a woman in Chennai in June, 2017.

Police team came to know about the hospital report which said Amit and Jaya are the parents of the child delivered at a hospital in Delhi. Following this, the police got permission from the court and performed the DNA tests for the couple and the child to confirm them as biological parents of the baby. The report will be handed over to police after three months.  

“Only after we get a detailed report from the hospital, we will further carry on investigations into the child trafficking and then the baby will be surrendered to its true parents,” said a police officer, adding, “The couple had sold more than six babies at the cost of `2 lakh in Chennai. We will have to find those kids as well”The couple - Amit alias Amit Sharma, 33, and his wife Jaya alias Jaya Sharma, 29, who are native of Gazhidabad, sold the child to Padmini of Chetpet after paying the kidnappers `50,000 last year.

Police arrested Ricky Varma, 35, and his wife Komal Varma, 33, through whom Amit and his wife sold the baby to Padmini.The issue came to light after Padmini’s husband Yogesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the Kilpauk police, which was later transferred to the All-Women Police Station in Egmore and then transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

