‘First day first shows in Chennai are pure bliss!’

Tamanna Shah

Express News Service

CHENNAI:Nivedhithaa Sathish, 20 is an Indian actress, who is working in Tamil and Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film ‘Magalir Mattum’ along with Jyothika directed by Brahma and Surya. She's also acted in a Telugu movie ‘Hello’ directed by Vikram K Kumar. She loves modeling and dancing.

What's your Chennai connect?

Well, Chennai has been everything to me, even though Hyderabad is my native. I was born and brought up here. Every road, every area has a special memory that I will cherish forever.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

How the people perceive cinema and the artists. Cinema and art play an important role here. And that’s the first reason I love my city for. FDFS (first day fist show) whistles are pure bliss!

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to go on a date with?

Dhoni. Well, isn’t he a Chennaite now?

Three things here that can't be found in any part of the world?

Midnight More Thatha from Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai rains, and the vibe at Chepauk Stadium.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Sathyam Theatre, a long drive on the ECR and Karting, where I go often with my dad and little brother. There were days we used to spend all our Sunday evenings karting and racing with each other.

Two stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

First, most people think we are all 'thayir sadhams'. Which we aren’t.

Second, people think Chennai doesn’t have a nightlife at all. They should check out the right places on the right days!.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city?

I would take them to Besant Nagar, since Marina is too crowded. But if there’s any protest going on, I would probably change my mind.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

I would easily pull off Madras Bashai.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

“Anna” these 4 letters can get any work done in Chennai. People are all about love here.

And another word I cannot say, but you cannot leave Chennai without hearing it.

A Tamil movie dialogue/song which describes Chennai?

'Kavala Kathava Udaikum Karuviyaa Iruppom

Ada irukkum Idathil Irunthu Paravaiyaa Parappom

Enga Ooru Madrasu Ithukku Naanga Dhaane Adressu'

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be? And why?

Chennai could be compared to Venice for its brilliant sewage system planned by the British. Yet, coovum is contaminated and polluted to it's fullest. Maybe someday Chennai will be like Venice.

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I want a big international music festival at the Marina beach. Being the second largest beach in the world, why haven't we showcased it to the world in the right way?

Describe the city in your own words and style.

Chennai feels more native to me than my real native. That says it all.