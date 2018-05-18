Home Cities Chennai

Arts gallery: Commerce, science courses in demand among Chennai students

Barely a day after the Class XII board exam results, the application page of a top arts college in the city had over three lakh views, the college management said.

Students at the Loyola College in the city to buy application forms. The number of students aspiring to join arts and science colleges has risen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely a day after the Class XII board exam results, the application page of a top arts college in the city had over three lakh views, the college management said. As engineering has begun to lose its sheen, students are opting for arts and science courses. “I got a management seat confirmed in one of the largest engineering colleges in the city, but I want to study in Loyola, because I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in a software company,” said Mugilan Selvan from Vyasarpadi, who had come to inquire about Visual Communication programme at the college.

Rasheedha Ahmed from Kayalpattinam wants to pursue computer science. She, however, does not want to go to an engineering college as software companies recruit them in mass and hence their starting pay packages are low. “I am applying for the integrated five-year computer science programme at the Women’s Christian College, because at the end of it, I’ll not only have a Master’s in hand, I will also have the experience of interning in a couple of companies in the meanwhile,” she said.

Though more science stream students are interested in applying to arts and science colleges, commerce students are the ones showing most interest as soon as the results were announced, said an administrative staff of Stella Maris college who didn’t want to be named. “We’ve been receiving hundreds of calls since yesterday. Most were from commerce students inquiring about fees and application procedure. The trend was not very different in other colleges. Most inquiries were about B Com, BBA and this year more students seem to be interested in economics,” said an administrative staff at Loyola College.

Unlike in the previous years, many college campuses within the city were not flocked by  students. In fact most of them were closed. City colleges have taken to online admissions. “Students can fill out applications online and we will put out a list of candidates who will have to appear for interview on a given date. There’s no need for manual applications anymore,” said the Principal of a women’s college in the heart of the city.

State-run schools show the way for private institutions
There has been lot to cheer for Ramanathapuram district after the Class 12 results were released on Wednesday. As many as 44 schools in the district reported 100-percent pass percentage, including 13 government schools. While most of the private schools, according to the officials of School Education Department (SED), expelled below average students at Class XI itself, with the intention of achieving cent percent pass percentage, the government schools did not throw out any of their students. In fact, they opened their doors to the students who were expelled from private schools

Govt school in  Kannirajapuram hits a new high
The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kannirajapuram, has achieved a  100 per cent pass percentage with 212 students, most of whom are from poor backgrounds. Stating that the GHSS has achieved 100 percent result with the highest number of students in the district, the school headmaster R Krishna Dhas said that his school had already done this the previous year also, with 200 students. “The main reason for our success is the cooperation of the parents. We meet them thrice a year and share with them the positives and negatives of the students,” he said

