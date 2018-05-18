Chennai: Hit by shoddy maintenance work, fire service helpline up and running again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘101’ emergency helpline of the Fire and Safety Rescue department, which was allegedly accidentally disconnected by contract workers while digging up the Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road where the headquarters office was situated, was restored by 9 am on Thursday.

“Though the telecom cable connection to the headquarters is not fully restored, we started receiving calls since 9 am. The connections were made temporarily but to fully restore them, it might take a few more days. But there will be no problems in receiving calls,” said Sarath Kumar, who works at the control room.

The connection to the control room was disconnected by 1 am on Wednesday when the workers dug the road in front of the headquarters.“It is not clear what government department dug up the road but we stayed with the contract labourers who were on duty all night and persuaded them to get the job done and restore the connection before dawn,” said a fire safety officer.