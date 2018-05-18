Chennai man accused of robbery dies in police custody

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of custodial death, a 25-year-old robbery accused who was called for inquiry to the Neelankarai police station died on this morning.

Anthony, a resident of Perumbakkam, is said to have eight robbery cases pending against him. "On Thursday night, Anthony was nabbed from his house and taken to the police station for inquiry. However, he died in the station during the wee hours of Friday. Immediately he was rushed to the private hospital where they declared him brought dead," said a police source.

His body has been moved to the Royapettah government hospital for autopsy.

However, a senior police officer claimed that Antony was sick when the police took him on custody. "After we found he was sick, we took him to the hospital where he died," he claimed.