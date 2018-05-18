Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man accused of robbery dies in police custody

In a suspected case of custodial death, a 25-year-old robbery accused who was called for inquiry to the Neelankarai police station died on this morning.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

police custody, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of custodial death, a 25-year-old robbery accused who was called for inquiry to the Neelankarai police station died on this morning.

Anthony, a resident of Perumbakkam, is said to have eight robbery cases pending against him. "On Thursday night, Anthony was nabbed from his house and taken to the police station for inquiry. However, he died in the station during the wee hours of Friday. Immediately he was rushed to the private hospital where they declared him brought dead," said a police source.

His body has been moved to the Royapettah government hospital for autopsy.

However, a senior police officer claimed that Antony was sick when the police took him on custody. "After we found he was sick, we took him to the hospital where he died," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
custodial death robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tossed out of  Test cricket for level playing field?

Railway expo will encourage spirit of entreprenuership, says Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Day after attack on 42-year-old woman, seven held in Chennai

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018