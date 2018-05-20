Home Cities Chennai

After three chain snatchings on a single morning, Chennai police release CCTV footages

All the three incidents took place in Central Chennai between KK Nagar and Virugambakkam and the modus operandi was almost similar with bike-borne snatchers targeting women out in the morning. 

Published: 20th May 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three women were targetted by robbers in quick succession in the city on Saturday morning, the Chennai police have released CCTV footages of the suspects in an attempt to identify and nab them.

All the three incidents took place in Central Chennai between KK Nagar and Virugambakkam and the modus operandi was almost similar with bike-borne men snatching gold chains from women who were out on the streets in the morning hours.

A total of 16 sovereign of gold jewels were looted in the three incidents, police said.

In the incident at KK Nagar, Chandra, 67, a resident of PT Rajan Salai in KK Nagar was walking to the nearby shop along with her daughter-in-law when two unidentified men snatched her six sovereigns gold chain and escaped.

Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and tried to nab the suspects who managed to escape. The K K Nagar police registered a case and further investigations are on.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH VIDEO

In another incident, Megalai, 65, was also walking near her house in Arunachalam Street in Virugambakkam when two unidentified men snatched her seven sovereigns chain and escaped.

Similarly, Rani, 46, who was walking on the Arcot Road at around 7 am was intercepted by two masked men. "The men snatched her three sovereigns chain and escaped," said a police source.

The police have registered a case in all the three incidents and further investigations are on to trace the suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai police chain snatching CCTV footages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu petrol bunk worker dies after attack by customer

Tamil Nadu to link city lakes with four river basins

Appointment can never be a matter of right, says Madras HC

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex