After three chain snatchings on a single morning, Chennai police release CCTV footages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three women were targetted by robbers in quick succession in the city on Saturday morning, the Chennai police have released CCTV footages of the suspects in an attempt to identify and nab them.

All the three incidents took place in Central Chennai between KK Nagar and Virugambakkam and the modus operandi was almost similar with bike-borne men snatching gold chains from women who were out on the streets in the morning hours.

A total of 16 sovereign of gold jewels were looted in the three incidents, police said.

In the incident at KK Nagar, Chandra, 67, a resident of PT Rajan Salai in KK Nagar was walking to the nearby shop along with her daughter-in-law when two unidentified men snatched her six sovereigns gold chain and escaped.

Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and tried to nab the suspects who managed to escape. The K K Nagar police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In another incident, Megalai, 65, was also walking near her house in Arunachalam Street in Virugambakkam when two unidentified men snatched her seven sovereigns chain and escaped.

Similarly, Rani, 46, who was walking on the Arcot Road at around 7 am was intercepted by two masked men. "The men snatched her three sovereigns chain and escaped," said a police source.

The police have registered a case in all the three incidents and further investigations are on to trace the suspects.