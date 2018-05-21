Chennai police: Woman tries to sell friend’s son, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a woman in Madhavaram for allegedly trying to sell her friend’s three-month-old male child in order to earn money for her friend. Following a dispute with her husband Dheenadhayalan, Swetha of Sathuvachari in Vellore took shelter at her friend Anbarasi’s house in Mathur near Madhavaram 10 days ago.

“She left home with her three-year-old daughter and three-month-old son. Later, Anbarasi (28) tried to convince Swetha to sell her three-month-old son, but she refused,” said police.On Saturday Swetha could not find her son and started enquiring in the neighbourhood.

“The neighbours told Swetha that Vadivukarasi (52), owner of the house, her sister Babitha (48) and Anbarasi took the baby out. Consequently, Swetha lodged a complaint,” police added.After a search, the police found the baby abandoned at the Perumal Temple in Edama Nagar. The child was rescued and later, the police arrested Anbarasi.