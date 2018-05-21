Home Cities Chennai

Heated arguments, protest mark second day of PG med counselling in Chennai

Candidates, who got admissions under all-India quota, demand seats during State counselling

PG medical and dental counselling being held at Government Omandurar Hospital in the city on Sunday;

CHENNAI: The second day of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental admissions began with  ruckus after over 20 candidates who were allotted seats in all India quota counselling sat in a  dharna demanding the Selection Committee to allot them seats in State counselling on Sunday.

The candidates also had a heated argument with officials and police, who were deployed at the venue.
The candidates who got seats through online postgraduate medical and dental seats allotment counselling conducted by the Directorate-General of Health Services also shouted slogans demanding that the State counselling be stopped. “The state should have begun the counselling after the first round of all India quota seats counselling was over. So, the candidates would surrender the taken seats and take part in the State counselling. But, the State conducted the counselling after two rounds of counselling for all India quota seats. Because of this, we could not participate,” said K Malini, a protester.

The NEET-based single window counselling for PG graduate medical and dental admissions for general category began at the Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate after being marred by a series of legal hurdles.

As per DGHS rules,  candidates who did not vacate the seat within two days of second round of counselling for all India quota seats are not eligible to participate in the State counselling.“Also, as per the Supreme Court, candidates holding PG course MD/MS and MDS seat in round-I and round-2 of All India quota counselling are not eligible for participation in counselling to be conducted by State government,” said G Selvaraj, selection committee secretary.

Four sets of petitioners had moved the Madras High Court. The court gave an interim direction to Director of Medical Education to include the name of the petitioners in the Tamil Nadu State rank list and allow the petitioners to participate in the State counselling.

“As per SC order we cannot allot seats to the candidates. Also, as per the PG medical and dental admissions 2018-2019 prospectus, the candidates did not have original certificates,” said Selvaraj.
“I got a seat in Andhra Pradesh. I don’t want to study outside Tamil Nadu. I would have got a seat here, had I participated in the State counselling. We are made to suffer because the State started the counselling very late,” said another protester.

Sunday’s agenda
 

1,344 candidates called for counselling
443 seats allotted
414 candidates allotted seats in government colleges
29 candidates allotted seats in self-financing colleges
57 wait listed

