Tiruvallur EMUs likely to run upto Arakkonam in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With major yard up-gradation works completed at Arakkonam station, Southern Railway is planning to extend Avadi and Tiruvallur EMU locals upto Arakkonam.Aiming to improve EMU services in western suburban section, Railways recently extended the platforms between Chennai Central and Arakkonam to accommodate 12 car EMU rakes.Subsequently, two 12 car EMU rakes have been introduced in Arakkonam - Chennai MMC section.

However, Railways could not increase the 12 car EMUs for want for additional coaches.

“As it may take more time to augment EMU locals with 12 cars, we are planning to extend the few Tiruvallur and Avadi EMUs upto Arakkonam,” said a senior railway official from Chennai division.

Currently, railway caters to about five lakhs passengers in western suburban section with 119 EMU services a day between Chennai and Arakkonam. During peak hours, all EMU trains and fast locals run to full capacity.

“As of now, there will be no operational constraints to extend the EMU locals to Arakkonam. A proposal has been sent for further approval. On completion of pending platform works, Arakkonam station will get additional EMU trains,” said a railway official.