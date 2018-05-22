Chennai: The smell of death at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital shelter home 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Visitors to the city corporation’s night shelter at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) are often welcomed by a stench that Muthu*, an inmate, describes as the ‘smell of death.’

The shelter is located next to the mortuary, leaving disconcerted visitors concerned why no other spot was chosen within the sprawling grounds of the KMCH to construct this night shelter.

“The shelter itself is maintained really well and is cleaned regularly. But the smell from the morgue is overpowering. You’ll find people covering their noses till they have walked well past the reception hall of the shelter,” says Muthu.

Besides the stench, cries of family members who have just lost their loved ones fill the morbid air at the shelter. Known for its treatment of burn injuries, around 5,000 patients are admitted to the burn unit of the hospital every year. The shelter for men has so far housed around 625 visitors, mostly belonging to families of patients admitted to the hospital.

At an average, around 20 men stay in the shelter every night.

The shelter is one of the 47 shelter homes that are operated by the city corporation in association with various NGOs across the city. While the shelters function out of the Corporation’s own buildings or sometimes, rented ones, the KMCH shelter building was allocated for the purpose of the hospital.

“The shelter is airy, spacious and offers a comfortable stay, especially to visitors who come from other parts of the state looking for a place to spend the night,” says the maintenance-in-charge of the shelter, who did not want to be named. He also refused to comment on the location of the shelter near the morgue.

After complaints were brought to the notice of the Corporation’s health officials, a plan has been put forth to offer an alternative access to the shelter.

“We have planned to make it in such a way that they will not need to pass by the mortuary at all,” said a senior Corporation official.However, the said plan will require for a few old, unused and dilapidated buildings to be razed to the ground. Officials say the plan will take some time, adding that the hospital authorities have also carried out an inspection and are convinced with the proposal.

