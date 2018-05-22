Home Cities Chennai

Dog locked in balcony for five days rescued in Chennai

The dog lived with her owners on the third floor of an apartment complex in Ayanambakkam.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sweety, a pet dog, was rescued by neighbours on Monday after she was locked in a balcony for five days. The dog lived with her owners on the third floor of an apartment complex in Ayanambakkam. Neighbours noticed the dog howling and crying in the balcony for a few days and found out that the owners were away.“It was on a third-floor balcony and could not reach it for help,” said Chitra Pauline, the neighbour who rescued the dog. Her calls to Blue Cross went unanswered, she claimed.

Dawn Williams from Blue Cross said that the police had to be alerted in a situation like this. “We can’t break into a house ourselves, we will only accompany the police,”he said.Finally, her husband Robin Stephen ran into another neighbour, who was entrusted with the custody of the keys of the apartment. When opened the door, he found the dog lying on its own excreta in the balcony.

“There was enough food in a bowl, but the water bowl was dry and the dog had to use the balcony itself as bathroom and it was hot and sunny there during the day,” he said.The dog-owners, however, defended themselves, saying that they had to rush for a funeral on short notice and couldn’t take the dog with them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayanambakkam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Doctors’ plea for admissions under Tamil Nadu quota in PG courses rejected in Chennai

Madras High Court: Retest allowed in three papers in CBSE Class XI exam

Human Rights Commission awards Rs 1 lakh relief to motorist harassed by SI in Chennai

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures