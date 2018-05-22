Dog locked in balcony for five days rescued in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sweety, a pet dog, was rescued by neighbours on Monday after she was locked in a balcony for five days. The dog lived with her owners on the third floor of an apartment complex in Ayanambakkam. Neighbours noticed the dog howling and crying in the balcony for a few days and found out that the owners were away.“It was on a third-floor balcony and could not reach it for help,” said Chitra Pauline, the neighbour who rescued the dog. Her calls to Blue Cross went unanswered, she claimed.

Dawn Williams from Blue Cross said that the police had to be alerted in a situation like this. “We can’t break into a house ourselves, we will only accompany the police,”he said.Finally, her husband Robin Stephen ran into another neighbour, who was entrusted with the custody of the keys of the apartment. When opened the door, he found the dog lying on its own excreta in the balcony.

“There was enough food in a bowl, but the water bowl was dry and the dog had to use the balcony itself as bathroom and it was hot and sunny there during the day,” he said.The dog-owners, however, defended themselves, saying that they had to rush for a funeral on short notice and couldn’t take the dog with them.