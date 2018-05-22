Human Rights Commission awards Rs 1 lakh relief to motorist harassed by SI in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday ordered a compensation of

Rs 1 lakh to a Chidambaram man after a Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly harassed him on his way from Kumaratchi to Chidambaram. R Sundar in his petition said that the then SI attached to the Chidambaram taluk police station, Vasanthakumari, had demanded payment of a fine of Rs 500 since Sundar’s two-wheeler insurance was set to expire on the same day.

Even as he said that he would renew the insurance immediately, Vasanthakumari not only forced Sundar to pay the fine but also snatched his cell phone and refused him permission to go home to bring the money. Sundar borrowed the money and paid the fine, for which he did not receive a receipt. He further said later, he sent a complaint to the DSP, Chidambaram.In her counter affidavit, Vasanthakumari stated that when she stopped Sundar’s two-wheeler for checking, he did not cooperate, saying that he was a politician and ‘restrained her from attending official duty.

The SHRC bench observed, “It is proved by the complainant that the respondent had not issued cash receipt for the spot fine and the respondent materially altered the cash receipt of spot fine for `100 to `500 after the complaint was sent by the complainant to the DSP.”