Madras High Court: Retest allowed in three papers in CBSE Class XI exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS a special case, the Madras High Court has permitted a student to write tests in the three failed subjects in the XI standard final exam under the CBSE pattern. Taking note of the submissions of the counsel on either side, the minor petitioner is permitted to take the ongoing XI Standard examinations in the subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics – in the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Senior Secondary School in K K Nagar, Justice S Vaidyanathan said recently.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from P Sharon Nivedita, who had failed in the three subjects, praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to permit her to continue her studies and pursue her XII Standard in Science stream in the same school during 2018-2019.The judge, however, made it clear that if the petitioner cleared the XI Standard exams, the school shall issue the Transfer Certificate to her to enable her to join XII Standard in some other school. If she fails in all three subjects or in any one of the subjects, TC shall be issued to her with the remark ‘detained’. The petitioner has been permitted to take up the exams only for the purpose of getting TC and joining in some other school, as CBSE regulations/guidelines are against her, the judge said.

During arguments, petitioner’s counsel pointed out that other students had been permitted to take up more than two subjects in the re-exam and as an exceptional case, taking into account her health condition, the school may permit her to take the re-exam.

The school’s counsel submitted that even though the school had erred in permitting students who had failed in two subjects to take up the re-exam, the petitioner would not have any right to appear in three subjects, as CBSE regulations do not permit a student to take up re-exam in three subjects. If she clears all three subjects in the re-exam, she shall not insist on the school retaining her. Petitioner’s counsel undertook that the petitioner would not.