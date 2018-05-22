Petrol price highest ever in Chennai; up 30 paise across metros

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sterlite protest UPDATES: Five dead, 20 injured as cops open fire in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi
Nipah virus outbreak claims two more lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, death toll reaches ten
Palghar bypoll: Shiv Sena accuses BJP of 'betraying' its late MP Chintaman Wanga
India calls on UN to provide transparent platform to raise international taxation issues
Pakistan heatwave kills 65 people in Karachi: Report
53 injured as Saudi Arabian Airlines jet makes emergency landing