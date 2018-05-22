Home Cities Chennai

Petrol price highest ever in Chennai; up 30 paise across metros

In Delhi and Mumbai, the fuel was sold at Rs 76.87 and Rs 84.70 per litre repectively, up from Rs Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 on Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

In Chennai, the fuel cost rose by 32 paise from Monday's price of Rs 79.47 per litre.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After reaching unprecedented highs in Delhi and Mumbai, petrol prices touched a record high in Chennai, at Rs 79.79 per litre on Tuesday.

With this, the fuel price breached its previous record of Rs 79.55 in the city, hit in September 2013.

Across the four metropolitan cities, prices rose around 30 paise on Tuesday. In Delhi and Mumbai, the fuel was sold at Rs 76.87 and Rs 84.70 per litre repectively, up from Rs Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 on Monday.

Similarly in Kolkata, the price was at a near-five year high of Rs 79.53, up 29 paise from Monday.

In Chennai, the fuel cost rose by 32 paise from Monday's price of Rs 79.47 per litre.

Prices of transportation fuel have been rising on the back of the recent surge in global crude oil prices and high excise duty in the country. On Tuesday, Brent crude oil was priced over $79 per barrel.

Diesel prices, which have already reached unprecedented levels, set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 68.08, Rs 70.63, Rs 72.48 and Rs 71.87 per litre, respectively.

There have been demands from various quarters, including industry associations such as Ficci and Assocham, for a reduction in fuel excise duties and inclusion of automobile fuels under the purview of the Gooods and Services Tax (GST).

On Monday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is considering ways to keep rising transport fuel prices in check.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold