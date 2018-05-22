Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Online applications for veterinary courses now open

The online application for undergraduate (UG) degree programmes at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) opened on Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The online application for undergraduate (UG) degree programmes at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) opened on Monday. Students can apply to courses in food, poultry or dairy technology through www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in by June 6.
The deadline for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign nationals is June 30. NRIs, foreign nationals and Kashmiri immigrants can apply through the special category which has been made available this year, said C Balachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Madras Veterinary College. He announced that only online applications were accepted this year.

Candidates willing to apply for any of the three BTech courses offered (Food, Poulty and Dairy Technology) can do so via a single pooled BTech application process. Students will be allowed to choose the course during the counselling process based on their rank on the pooled merit list. “Students will be selected based on their class 12 marks for the BTech courses and NEET results for Bachelors of Vetinerary Sciences and Animal Husbandry courses (BVSc and AH),” he explained. Commenting on the cut-off this year, he said, “There was an addition of two to three marks last year. There will be no changes made this year.”

The number of seats alloted for the BVSc and AH courses are 360 with 120 alloted to the Madras Veterinary College, 80 each to colleges in Namakkal, Tirunalveli and Thanjavur. Forty seats have been alloted for BTech in Food Technology, 40 for Poultry Technology, 20 for Dairy Technology.
After submitting the online application and making online payment, the candidates should take the printout and attach the photocopy of relevant certificates and attested documents and send separately for each degree programmes they aspire to pursue.

The documents must be sent to, ‘The Chairman, Admission Committee (UG), Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai - 600 051’ by June 11, 5:45 pm. NRI students and foreign national students should send relevant documents and certificates by July 11 to ‘The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai – 600 051, Tamil Nadu, India’ so as to reach on or before July 11. 

Application fee for BVSc & AH course is Rs 700 (Rs 350 for SC/SCA/SCT candidates) and Rs 1,200 (Rs 600 for SC/ST/SCA candidates) for B Tech courses

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
undergraduate Animal Sciences University Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Teachers with disability seek permanent jobs in Chennai

Cops help conned man successfully corner conman in Chennai

Disaster in making: PWD pouring debris into Cooum to ‘keep it clean’ in Chennai

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light