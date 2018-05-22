Tamil Nadu: Online applications for veterinary courses now open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The online application for undergraduate (UG) degree programmes at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) opened on Monday. Students can apply to courses in food, poultry or dairy technology through www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in by June 6.

The deadline for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign nationals is June 30. NRIs, foreign nationals and Kashmiri immigrants can apply through the special category which has been made available this year, said C Balachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Madras Veterinary College. He announced that only online applications were accepted this year.

Candidates willing to apply for any of the three BTech courses offered (Food, Poulty and Dairy Technology) can do so via a single pooled BTech application process. Students will be allowed to choose the course during the counselling process based on their rank on the pooled merit list. “Students will be selected based on their class 12 marks for the BTech courses and NEET results for Bachelors of Vetinerary Sciences and Animal Husbandry courses (BVSc and AH),” he explained. Commenting on the cut-off this year, he said, “There was an addition of two to three marks last year. There will be no changes made this year.”

The number of seats alloted for the BVSc and AH courses are 360 with 120 alloted to the Madras Veterinary College, 80 each to colleges in Namakkal, Tirunalveli and Thanjavur. Forty seats have been alloted for BTech in Food Technology, 40 for Poultry Technology, 20 for Dairy Technology.

After submitting the online application and making online payment, the candidates should take the printout and attach the photocopy of relevant certificates and attested documents and send separately for each degree programmes they aspire to pursue.

The documents must be sent to, ‘The Chairman, Admission Committee (UG), Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai - 600 051’ by June 11, 5:45 pm. NRI students and foreign national students should send relevant documents and certificates by July 11 to ‘The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Chennai – 600 051, Tamil Nadu, India’ so as to reach on or before July 11.

Application fee for BVSc & AH course is Rs 700 (Rs 350 for SC/SCA/SCT candidates) and Rs 1,200 (Rs 600 for SC/ST/SCA candidates) for B Tech courses