A royal legacy in paint and canvas deciphered

CHENNAI : More than a dozen art enthusiasts, history aficionados, and students majoring in History gathered at the Egmore Museum, to learn all about one of India’s finest and celebrated artists, Raja Ravi Varma. The walk-and-talk was curated by JM Gandhimathi, education officer, Government Museum, as part of the week long International Museum day celebrations, which will conclude today. “I greatly admire Ravi Varma’s works,” announced Gandhimathi.

As we stood in the contemporary art gallery at the second oldest museum in India, we couldn’t take our eyes off the rare works of Ravi Varma filled with culture and history. Walking us through the 10-odd paintings on display at the museum, Gandhimathi said, “Ravi Varma mixed Indian sensibilities with European techniques.” A fine example is his famous ‘Yashoda and Krishna’ artwork, where Krishna’s features are more European than Indian.

What’s most intriguing in all his artworks is his eye for details — the lustrous textile, folds and ruffles, gleaming jewellery, and realistic portrayals of his models. Srimathi Mohan, a textile expert-cum-historian who was part of the walk shared, “The old Paithani sari designs (a Maharashtrian weave) can be seen in his paintings. We don’t find such designs these days. He has beautifully documented all these details — the way people lived and the objects they used through his paintings. His paintings of sari-clad women revolutionised the way people looked at sari and draping.”

The famous ‘Lady with a Mirror’ (1894) painting caught our attention. “Such paintings are classics. A lot of his paintings were portraits of women and he was one of the few artists to have models for his paintings. The idea of having portrait models was an European influence,” said Gandhimathi and went on to describe Ravi Varma’s generosity. “He was closely associated with the royal family of Travancore. It was Thirunal Rama Varma who identified and patronised his work,” she shared.

The painting, ‘Going Out’, depicting a woman holding an umbrella was the crowd’s favourite. The woman who modelled for the painting was the youngest daughter of the Khareghats, a Parsi family that lived in erstwhile Bombay. The painting was executed in Bombay, but took its current position at the Madras Government museum in the early 1950s.

He used several of the European academic techniques and is also known for making his paintings available to the public through affordable lithographs. “Today, there are a lot of reprints of Ravi Varma’s art works. But, his intention was not to make his paintings commercial. He only wanted to make it accessible to the public, so that they become involved and aware about the fine arts,” she explained, pointing to some of his famous works like his version of Rambha, Sakuntala and Damayanti talking with the royal swan.

His works are declared as national treasures and Gandhimathi added, “We are working towards conserving and preserving them. The art gallery usually doesn’t get a lot of visitors, solely because of the lack of awareness on the arts. We would like to create and curate more such events to benefit the public and also to promote our art history.”