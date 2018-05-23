Home Cities Chennai

Ants and others in the garden

There is no magic mantra to get rid of ants, but these tips may help

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mala Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:Ants in the garden? Fret not. The good news, the Internet is full of remedies to keep ants out of your pots, plants, compost and life. The not so good news, there is no magic mantra to get rid of them. The important news, so repeat after me please, we need ants, let them be!A few months ago, a row of little ants came into our kitchen for a recce. Soon, the army was in. I tried to keep the kitchen counter and dining table as clean as possible and put away all food items in air-tight containers. This helped for some time. But the army had not retreated — just moved to another camp, the compost bin. By now, my obsession with trying to get rid of the ants was at a high.

Here are the things I did, and you can too if you have a similar problem:

Spray all surfaces with white vinegar: The smell discourages the ants a bit, but it also discourages the humans from entering the zone.
Draw trails of turmeric powder along crevices, around the composter, and along the kitchen shelves. This works a bit, but the resilient ants just move rank and file to form a parallel trail.
Keep a piece of camphor in as many nooks and corners: This works fine for some time till I realised present day camphor is not natural.
Steep citric peels in hot water: Leave them overnight, then spray it on all surfaces and wipe. Works for some time, but the ants in our house escaped this wash and settled comfortably in a plate of fresh peels that I’d forgotten to add to the hot water.
There are other methods that involve a bit of vodka and essential oils. Surely, there are better uses for these expensive things than using them as ant repellents.

A reader from Bengaluru, Deepa, wrote in to ask where I kept my composter and how I kept it safe from rain. The composter is in the little service area opening out from the kitchen. Since it is made of terracotta, it is safe from rain. One just needs to keep the balance of wet and dry waste or use remix powder to ensure the pile is at an optimum temperature. The curry plant in the pot near the composter is doing well. Recently, I was delighted to see flowers in the plant. Close scrutiny also showed many hungry caterpillars eating up the leaves — larvae of the Common Mormon butterflies. The presence of these gluttonous larvae is a clear biological indication that my plant is non-toxic. It’s worth growing curry leaves and citrus plants just so our world can have more Common Mormons!

Organic gardening is a way of life. Like yoga, it involves being organic in the entire cycle of events that you choose to follow. Try to choose organic over inorganic wherever possible. Ash and cow-dung as vessel cleaners may be a bit gross for today’s kitchens, but there are several eco-friendly dish wash liquids and powders that are effective and neat. If you use these, then you can feed your plants with the waste water. Eat natural so the kitchen waste is non-toxic too. Earthworms, maggots, and a million other organisms make up this ecosystem – ants included. Call me defeatist if you want, but I think the best way to deal with ants and others is to accept them, shrug  your shoulders and say, “Live, and live!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold