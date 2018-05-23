Home Cities Chennai

‘Chennai is the safest city for women, kids’

CHENNAI : Swetha Gandhi was born and raised in Chennai. A Jain devotional singer, and a former student at the Madhyama Poorna in Hindustani classical music, she has been a playback singer for many Jain devotional albums.

What’s your Chennai connect ?
I have lived here since my childhood. I discovered my dream of becoming a singer here. My heart belongs to this city.

One thing about namma ooru that 
you fancy? 
The city is very peaceful and well developed. Life is not in a rush. 

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to go out with? 
AR Rahman.

What can you find here that you cannot find anywhere else in the world?
A safe atmosphere, delicious food and the beautiful cotton and silk textiles.

Your favourite hangout spot? 
An early morning drive to the beach.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city and why? 
There are many places such as the beach, hotels, glorious temples, adventurous spots like soap football.

What would you do to prove to someone that you are a true Chennai vasi? 
The person will understand as soon as I 
start talking.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie? 
Vanakkam and Nanbaen da.

A Tamil movie dialogue or song or movie which describes Chennai? 
The song — Unakku ena venum sola, 
ulaghate kaata sola.

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel? 
Molaga-podi which adds taste to any food instantly, and the calm atmosphere.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city?
Of all cities, this city is safest for women 
and children.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what/who would it be? 
AR Rahman, the music icon.

Describe the city in your words or style.
Chennai is the most beautiful city to spend a lifetime.

