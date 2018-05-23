Fifth edition of Pinkathon to be held in the city on August 5

Shreya Bafna By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The room was full of cheers and applause as Milind Soman, the brand ambassador of Pinkathon took TO the stage at a packed event on Tuesday. “Pinkathon is the first successful event for women empowerment in India. It has managed to gain acceptance about women’s health,” said Milind, founder, Pinkathon Association. The objective is to encourage and promote fitness and health among women, and create awareness for breast cancer and other issues related to women’s health.

“With just a run of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, it became a movement, a community of women who believed in contributing to the society,” he said. “Pinkathon supports the cause of breast cancer. Research says that in 2020 India will rank first in breast cancer cases,” said Subhash Kumar, breast cancer specialist, Apollo Hospitals.

There are no restrictions for women to participate. If your child is an infant, you will be given a rooms for feeding. Free mammography test will be conducted for women above 45 years. The fifth edition of Pinkathon will be held on August 5, 2018.