Girls with grit and goals

Karunalaya’s girls’ football team represented India at the Street Child World Cup.But the path to live their dreams has not been easy

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:35 AM

The girls’ football team is determined to make a mark in the sport  Ashwin Prasath

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI:It’s 1.30 pm. We hear friendly banter reverberating in the corridor as we walk up the staircase at Karunalaya, an NGO that rehabilitates street children. Nine girls, dressed in football jerseys looking rather exhausted but with their smile intact, walk towards us. Sangeetha, a 17-year-old introduces herself as the captain of Karunalaya’s girls’ football team as we enter a quaint room. Her teammates follow her and sit down in a circle.

The girls’ team represented India recently at Moscow in the Street Child World Cup. “Well, as you can see, we are still hungover from our trip to Moscow. We didn’t expect everyone to be so friendly to us...it was such an enriching experience,” says Sangeetha, who looks seemingly confident. But, her past holds a heartwrenching story. A class 9 drop out, the former child labourer was rescued from a steel factory in 2013. “Due to my family situation, I had to discontinue my education. I worked at a steel factory. I’ve seen abuse and what not. But once I was rescued, my life changed. Football has become a part of me now,” smiles Sangeetha who aspires to become an IAS officer.  

All the girls from the team are either rescued child labourers, abuse victims or come off pavements. “Some stay in Karunalaya’s shelter while the rest of us live with our parents on the street. We lack basic amenities like toilets. The public toilet is open only from 6 am to 6 pm. So, after 6pm, we have to defecate in the open...in a dark, covered area. It’s the same with taking a shower and changing sanitary pads too. It’s a nightmare every day,” she rues.

Shalini, another 17-year-old, was saved from child marriage. “My father and stepmother are both conservancy workers. When she was unable to repay a loan, the loaner asked my stepmother to get me married to him and she agreed. I was 13 years old then and was scared about my future. I ran to my friend’s house, and her grandmother helped me find shelter in Karunalaya,” she reminisces.
After intensive counseling, Shalini has overcome her grim past. “I have tried to re-establish my relationship with my stepmother. I have learned to forgive,” she says. Shalini wants to become a social worker. “Being here has influenced me to serve the society. I want to help street children like me,” she says and Tamizharasi, the team’s 15-year-old mid-off player who was rescued in 2015, enthusiastically announces, “Me too!”.

“I didn’t know where my mother and father were. It was only when Karunalaya tried to trace my father to get my ID proof for my passport did I know that he was in Pudhucherry. He had about 300 injections in his hand,” she says innocently. “He is a drug addict and is on the verge of dying,” clarifies the manager of Karunalaya. “I want to become an advocate and spread awareness among street children about their rights,” says Tamizharasi.

Nirosha who lives in the shelter along with her two younger brothers used to be the sole breadwinner. “Our parents left us and I started working for a book-binding company. I earned `100 a day and used to take care of my brothers. I was interested in studying and luckily Karunalaya found me,” says Nirosha. Her eyes gleam when she tells us about her inspiration. “I want to start a school and a home for children like me and provide free education,” she says as her team applauds. “We all want to make a change in the society,” adds Indu, the goalkeeper.

They all have different stories — a cruel past, living on the streets and working in unimaginable situations but, the binding factor is their love for football. “Being girls, convincing our parents and the society that we are equally talented is a task...no one believes us until they see results. With the help of Karunalaya we are working hard to make a mark in the sport. We all want to make a difference in how the society sees street children,” adds Eashwari.

