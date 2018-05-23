Home Cities Chennai

He looks scared after a week at kennel boarding

I sent my pet to a boarding facility for a week when I was travelling. But after I got him back, I find him scared.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:I sent my pet to a boarding facility for a week when I was travelling. But after I got him back, I find him scared. He doesn’t even play. I’ve been spending as much time as I can with him. His ears were straight, but now they are drooping.

– Rahul

We cannot emphasise enough on the need for basic checks of the boarding place. Ensure that the place is well lit, clean and well managed with knowledgeable and caring staff. Your boarder should give you regular updates on your dog’s health and behaviour during his stay.

A good practice, it is always suggested that you take your dog for a quick medical checkup with a vet post boarding. Before doing so, check with the boarder on his eating, general wellness, and behaviour during his stay there.

Dogs tend to become stressed when they are suddenly brought into a new surrounding especially the smell of other unfamiliar dogs. He may also often be confused by other nervous dogs around him. Separation from you with an uncertainty of whether you will return or not makes it a very difficult stay for your pet. They cannot rationalise or understand that this is temporary. In some cases, even after they come back, they are not sure if you will ‘leave’ them again.

Additionally, if your dog has never been in a kennel, then a kennel boarding may seem to be of restrictive nature and difficult to understand, making it stressful.It takes a few boarding sessions for your dog to understand that this is temporary. Even in case of regulars, if the boarding facility encourages him to have a lot of free time to play with other dogs, then we must also account for a possibility of exhaustion due to play.

Thus, when he returns he can be physically and mentally exhausted and will need some time to settle down. Give him sufficient time to rest and relax. Spend quality time with him and continue with his usual routine letting him ease back into it at his own pace. Do not hesitate to contact the vet if his lethargy persists or he shows eating disorders or other symptoms.Since boarding requires quite an adjustment for the dog, do not send him to different boarding places each time. If you do so, then every time would be a first time and your dog will be tremendously stressed.


(If you have any queries about pet behaviour, e-mail them to petfaqs@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold