Honey, I shrunk the pores

CHENNAI:From childhood, S Geetha remembers that she and her family never used any chemical-based soaps. “My mom used to make a natural face pack to use every day. We never used anything that had chemicals in its composition,” she says. Geetha, who is based in Coimbatore, always loved nature and plants, and wondered if she could start a business in that field. Working in the IT field with no job satisfaction prompted her to think of an alternative business. “I struck upon it when I went to Germany for a project and attended a soap-making workshop. When I came back to India, I started doing research on plants that we had in our garden,” she says.

She quit her job to continue her research. After three years, she started her own brand of organic cosmetics — Honeybee Organic Bath and Body. Now 10 months old, the brand has a wide range of soaps, lip balms, kajal, handmade serums, bath salts, and shampoos. They have also recently launched natural body lotions, toners and deodorant. “At first I did not want to make a business out if it. I would make the products only for my family and me. I would also occasionally gift a few friends. Since all of them loved it, my parents and husband suggested that I start a business,” she says.

All the ingredients used in the products are handpicked by Geetha. “I have a garden at home where I grow a few ingredients. We have a farm in Erode from where we source our herbs,” she shares. She predominantly uses aloe vera, Indian nettle, Indian borage, holy basil, nag champa, Indian nytanthus, moringa leaves and 100 per cent steamed distilled plant/flower/root/essential oils.

“The deodorants in the market have an antiperspirant property, which clogs the pores in our underarms. This causes other health problems. So I came up with a solution that does not clog the pores, allowing them to breathe,” she explains. Her range of deodorants is made of organic coconut oil and ayurvedic herbs that have a detoxifying property. Similarly, her toner is made of distilled water from flowers and leaves, and lotions are made of whipped oils.

Her brand provides organic cosmetics at an affordable range. “Many organic cosmetic brands are expensive and only a certain section of society can afford them. I wanted to provide quality products at affordable prices so that everyone can enjoy the goodness it provides,” she says. She believes that using natural products is healthy, and helps the body detoxify in the long run.Geetha is currently working on setting up her own website. “We are planning to launch it soon. In the future, I want to open a small store too,” she says.

