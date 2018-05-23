‘I cannot imagine my life without dogs’

Menaka Bhandary By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My pet’s name is Cookie Monster, she is a three-year- old Beagle. I recently also adopted a street dog who was stranded in the rain, her name is Gypsy. We have vaccinated her, she has a bed right outside the salon (Blown, on Vittal Mallya Road) I founded, and we feed her everyday.She is a wanderer, she roams the vicinity freely, has many friends in the neighbourhood, but she always has a bed and food outside Blown to come back to.

I got married last year, and was forced to leave my beagle Cookie with my parents and sisters because they weren’t willing to part with her. Every time I visit her, she runs to the door with her leash and demands that I take her for a walk. I thoroughly enjoy my walks with Cookie, she’s quite popular in the neighbourhood and has plenty of friends. Spending five minutes with her completely relaxes me and changes my mood.

There are so many fascinating character traits Cookie has, that amaze me every single day. Cookie loves getting rubbed and enjoys being massaged, so much so that she seats herself on my lap and literally nudges me till I massage her. If I dare stop before she is content, the nudging won’t stop. She is extremely demanding and is very intelligent. She asks for whatever she wants, whether it’s a walk, a massage, or a brush. I love how she enjoys sitting on people’s laps — she loves human contact. You could be sitting in our living room and having a conversation, and before you know it, Cookie has made herself very comfortable on your lap. She has no apprehension around people who are comfortable with dogs. I hate when she begs for food though!

Dogs in particular reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise and playfulness. I have grown up with dogs, and can’t imagine my life without them. Caring for a dog at a young age helps one grow up more secure and active, and provides valuable companionship that is so hard to describe.

I lost my dog Phoebe three years ago. I consider her to be the love of my life and I believe she that she was truly my soulmate. The bond that I shared with Phoebe is one of the strongest bonds I have shared with any dog/human.

The love of a dog is unconditional. Looking back, I’ve realised that all my pets have had a tremendous positive influence on our lives. From the moment I walk in the door, my dog lifts my mood. When we come home after we haven’t seen her for a while (which can be about 15 minutes for her), she goes crazy and wags her whole body. Dogs make living in the moment seem easy, because that is what they naturally do every second of the day. Some people mistake this to mean that dogs do not feel or do not have memories, but it’s quite the opposite. Dogs feel very strongly, and they can have very detailed memories of things.

The biggest worry of owning a pet in today’s world in not being able to dedicate time. Given our fast paced lives, and the fact that we’re barely at home makes it a challenge. Adopting Gypsy changed that. She’s with us at work everyday, she has the freedom to roam around and make friends, but she knows that she always has a bed and people who love her. There are so many dogs out there who need some love and care. Making a small switch to your routine can change a dog’s life, because they are worth all that and more. This summer has been brutal, spare a minute of your day to leave a bowl of water for dogs in the vicinity — it can make such a difference to their lives.