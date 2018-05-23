Home Cities Chennai

‘I love going to the Sai Baba temple and Gurudwara’

Kunal Bhatt is a professional DJ based in the city. He is one of the few artistes whose music follows his heart.

CHENNAI:Kunal Bhatt is a professional DJ based in the city. He is one of the few artistes whose music follows his heart. His commercial and Bollywood numbers drive the crowd to hit the dance floor. He specialises in EDM, Bollywood, dubstep and trance. He has supported many popular international artistes. He has performed at Pulse in Radisson Blu, Chipstead, Rang De 2, The Disco Holi Festival, MOP College for Women, Aqua, The Park, and Illusions the Pub.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?
Oh God!

You get to create/change something with God’s power.
I’d tell him to give the best powers to all human beings to make their own world.

Where would you take God for a date?
I would take him to my home to show him how my life is because of him.

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God? If yes, what’s God’s gender?
It doesn’t matter.

Your one question to God.
Why did he make human beings?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?
Oh My God!

If you were a spiritual guru, what would you call yourself?
I would like to be called ‘Advisor’.

What do you think will offend God?
Sexually harassing women, terrorism, and poverty.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?
I would gift myself to him.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting.
I love going to the Sai Baba temple and Gurudwara.

