Keep cool at these pools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :VV International Swimming Pool

The pool here is suitable for both beginners and trained swimmers. This is the only pool in Mahalingapuram which is open for general public. They charge `150 an hour. The swimming area is open for men from 6 am to 9 am and for women from 4 pm to 8 pm. They also offer 15- and 30-day courses for `3,000 and `4,000 respectively. Address: No. 34, Brown Stone apartments, North Usman Road Extension, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam (Opposite to Loyola Engineering college)For details call: 28170728

New Woodlands Hotel

This hotel has one of the most lavish swimming pools in the city. It is accessible to both the young and the old. The pool is open from 7 am to 5 pm. For kids, it is priced at `200 and for adults at `250. They also conduct coaching classes from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. For adults, the 15-day training costs `3,500 and for kids it’s an 18-day programme at the same cost.Address: 72-75, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, CIT Colony, Mylapore. For details call: 28113111

YMCA Madras

This summer, the pool at Young Men Christian Association is buzzing with activity. They are conducting summer special swimming classes at `2,500 for 15 days. On other days the pool is open for the common public. The four-and-a-half feet pool is also safe for people with disabilities and there are special trainers for them. Address: 6/74, Ritherdon Road, Vepery.For details call: 25321056

Ambassador Pallava

One of the most popular pools in the city is at the Ambassador Pallava hotel. There are several swimming batches from 7 am to 6 pm. The annual membership costs `6,000 (approx.) per person. The swimming pool is off limits to non-members but this summer they are conducting camps for non-members too. The training per day costs `531 for adults and `413 for minors.

Address: 30, Montieth Road, Egmore. For details call: 28554476

My Lady Garden

There are two pools here. One is five feet deep with 25X25 dimension and the other one is heart-shaped and is 2.5 feet. The pools are open from 10 am to 4 pm for men and 9 am to 10 am for women at just `15 an hour. Trainers conduct classes during summers for kids below 10 years at `1,500 for 15 classes. For kids above 10 years, the charge is `2,000 for 15 classes.

Address: Sydenhams Road, Kannappar Thidel, Periyamet. (Near Nehru Stadium), For details call: 9551745681