Toying with life

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : As a child, I always dreamed of making new toys for children. Being part of Funskool has made my dreams come true,” says John Baby, CEO, Funskool. His optimism is evident as he speaks, and he seems like a man who lives in the moment. “I enjoy the small pleasures of life. It keeps me happy,” he shares. In a tete-a-tete, he tells us about his ‘accidental’ entry into Funskool, savouring each day, and his love for nature and landscapes.

How would you retrospect your 23-year long journey here?

Joining Funskool was accidental. I worked with the Tatas which required me to travel across the country. When my son was in his kindergarten, I had a transfer to Chennai. But later, my company asked me to join their corporate section in Mumbai. Since my family had become comfortable here, in Chennai, I had to let go of Mumbai and look for a different job in the city. Luckily, Funskool had an opening and I settled here. From finance manager, to company secretary to now, the CEO, it has been a long run, with a lot of experiences.

How does it feel to work around toys, around the clock?

Fabulous! For most people it’s a dream to work with toys, ideate and create new ones. I am living that dream and I couldn’t be any happier. As a child, the only toys that I could get my hands on were water guns and sound guns. Nothing else was available in my hometown. Today everything has changed. Toys have become part of a child’s development and I am learning from the

process too.

As a child, what aspirations did you have?

I come from an agricultural background and was the eldest of seven siblings. My parents used to go to the field every day, leaving me in charge of my siblings. So, there was less time for me to aspire to become something. The only thing any parent from an agricultural household will want is for their child to get into a job and bring home some extra money to run the family. So, that’s what I did. Since I was good at studies, I didn’t get into agriculture. I studied well and earned, to take care of them.

Can you describe your village?

Thottakara is a beautiful village in Kerala, with hills and water bodies everywhere. I enjoyed my days there. Even today, the natural beauty of the place is intact.

Would you call yourself an outdoor enthusiast?

Yes, I certainly will. The way and the place I grew up in has shaped me into becoming the man I am today. For instance, when I travel for leisure, I prefer places that have natural landscapes and a quaint environment. Kangaroo island (Australia) and Copenhagen (Denmark) are two of my favourite places.

Apart from occasional vacations, how do you unwind?

I read books, I help my wife in the kitchen every morning and I watch movies. We have been married for 35 years, and I have always enjoyed helping her in the kitchen. I personally love to cook, and make good fish dishes. I learnt it all from my mother (smiles). Books keep me going. Paulo Coelho is one of my favourite authors. I spend at least three hours reading every weekend. I watch at least two movies a month and I enjoy watching the ones which have a good message. My latest watch was Hichki, it was such a wonderful film! My all-time favourite is Barfi...I’ve seen it more than three times.

Tell us something about yourself which not many people know.

I iron my own clothes and do most of the house work. It’s not something I brag about. It was very common for us to do our own household work back in our village. Becoming a CEO hasn’t changed anything. Till date, I enjoy doing it by myself and will continue to do so. I also like to work in spreading awareness about mental health and other related issues. I want to get into rehabilitation full time, post retirement.