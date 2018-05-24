Home Cities Chennai

2,093 people take part in Chennai protest against Thoothukudi firing

1,400 people, including 66 women took part in the road blockade at Anna Salai, Saidapet, Guindy, Thiruvotriyur and Ambattur. 

Published: 24th May 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A  day after 11 people were killed in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, about 2,093 persons condemning the incidents participated in road blockade and demonstration staged by political parties, students organisations and other social groups at 31 locations across the city on Wednesday. 1,400 people, including 66 women took part in the road blockade at Anna Salai, Saidapet, Guindy, Thiruvotriyur and Ambattur. 

CPM staged a demonstration at Vallurvar Kottam, Chepauck, Red Hills. While protesting at Valluvar Kottam, CPM cadre demanded that the Thoothukudi Collector and Superintendent of Police be booked on the charge of killing 12 people. “The state government is completely controlled by the Union government and the BJP. The video clippings revealed that the police had killed the protesters with specific targets. Police are responsible for the riots,” said Vasanthabalan of CPM.

The police resorted to firing without giving any warning to the protesters and violated rules to be followed during riots, said the CPM cadre. Later, they picketed the Vallurvar Kottam junction road. Police pacified the protesters and dispersed them.Similarly, about 30 members of the Tamil Desiya Manavar Amaippu blocked the Anna Salai at Nandhanam condemning the police action against the anti-Sterlite protesters.

