11-year-old boy slips to death from terrace while playing a blindfolded game in Chennai

A 11-year-old boy, who was blindfolded while playing, slipped to death from the terrace of a one-storey building and died, in Teynampet on Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old boy, who was blindfolded while playing, slipped to death from the terrace of a one-storey building and died, in Teynampet on Wednesday evening.The boy was playing along with five other friends on the terrace near his house. “We were playing hide-and-seek and his eyes were blindfolded with a cloth. He was looking for us and even before we could notice he slipped off the balcony wall,” said a child who was playing with the victim on Wednesday.

The wall in the balcony was only about three feet-tall and the boy fell from a height of about 15 feet.
Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed out and him bleeding. “He was rushed to a private hospital in Teynampet, where he was declared brought dead,” said a neighbour.The boy had completed his class 5 in a private school in Santhome.  His father is a social activist and mother works at an advocate’s office. He also has a younger brother.

“The mother was inside the house along with the second son, when the boy had gone to the neighbour’s house to play,” said a police source. The body was moved to the government hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family.

