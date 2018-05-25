Home Cities Chennai

Almonds for a healthy and fit life

A recent event by California Almonds brought out the benefits and nutritional facts of the humble nut.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna Shah
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A recent event by California Almonds brought out the benefits and nutritional facts of the humble nut. The afternoon was a comprehensive event on daily health with presentations by weight loss nutritionist and dietician, Harini NB, a cooking demonstration by Chef Sheetharam Prasad, followed by tips on healthy living by a nutritional and fitness expert S Sivashankari.

“Almonds are packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre which are healthy for all age groups,” said Harini, starting the session with a presentation about various nutrition studies on the health benefits of almonds. With over six years of experience in the field, she provides consultations for patients with cancer, dietetic issues and weight loss. “Low in sugars and sodium free, almonds are extremely beneficial. A 30 g serving provides 13 g of good unsaturated fats, just one gram saturated fat and is cholesterol free,” she said. “Almonds are especially important for vegetarians who cannot have meat, as it is a good source of proteins.”

Her session was followed by a demonstration of basic exercises by Sivashankari, who has 11 years of experience in health and fitness industry. “Everyone should take at least half an hour every day to do any exercise of their choice,” she said. She advised to practice exercises early in the morning on an empty stomach as is it more effective, and not to sleep right after dinner.

The last session for the evening had delightfully simple and delicious almond recipes demonstrated by Chef Sheetharam, who began his career as an executive chef at Taj Connemara in 1998 and has been working with GRT Hotels since 2008. “I’m fit with food, not with fitness. I don’t believe in weight loss. I believe in eating fresh food and not to store food in the refrigerator,” he smiled.Sudarshan Mazumdar, regional director, Almond Board of California, was also a part of the event.

