Chennai: Contractors must re-register every two years

Have to pay registration fee to City Corporation to bid for tenders; aimed at screening applicants

Published: 25th May 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contractors for City Corporation will now have to re-register with the civic body once in two years by paying a registration fee to bid for tenders. Officials said this process would help screen defunct contractors and evaluate the track record of existing ones. Contractors, who fail to re-register after four years, will be disqualified permanently.

According to a senior official in the Engineering department, more than 700 contractors are registered with the Chennai Corporation. However, officials claim that only 450 are active.“Some contractors suddenly appear and demand permission to bid for work which isn’t feasible and it is a nuisance,” said an official from Works department.

The Corporation has also introduced a registration fee for contractors according to their level. While level one contractors (who can bid for tenders exceeding Rs 75 lakh) will have to pay Rs 25,000 as registration fee, level 2, 3, 4, 5 contractors will have to pay Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Introduction of registration fees has irked a section of contractors who feel they are being made to pay money unnecessarily. However, officials in the civic body said this process was  necessary for screening of applicants.

“Truly interested parties wouldn’t mind paying nominal registration fees. We have been meaning to implement this for a long time “ said a senior official in Engineering Department.

