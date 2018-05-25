Let’s talk  Period.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hygiene, first

Adopting a healthy sanitation method, eating right, and staying hydrated are some of the healthy practices these women follow for menstrual hygiene

Durga Abraham, 44, teacher

Avoid using soap to scrub the nether regions. Every day, add a few pinches of turmeric powder in your bucket water bath. It will prevent skin rashes.

Rathi Sivakumar, 42, housewife

I change my pads every two to three hours even on my fifth day. Even when I have less flow, which I feel is most important. I change my inner garments thrice during those days. Every six months I buy a new set of panties. I take bath twice a day. I like to be extra clean during my period days.

Shruti Bhandari, 25, housewife

I change the napkin every four hours. It reduces the chances of infection. One must clean the nether regions every time you visit the washroom. It is the safest way to prevent skin rashes.

Sumathy S, 46, logistics

I take bath twice a day. I try to avoid contact with soap in the nether region to avoid rashes. I eat high-protein food, fresh fruits and nuts to avoid mood swings.

Kalpana Shah, 51, housewife

When I was a teenager, I had no other option but to use a cotton cloth made out of my mother’s old saris. These methods were very hygienic. Cotton cloth pads were so soft that it kept the body clean as well as prevented rashes on the skin. Now I’ve started using pads, I also make sure I change them regularly and not just dump it or flush it but instead wash the pad and wrap it in a polythene bag and then dispose it.



Vikitha Kothari, 38, housewife

It’s that time of the month when a woman’s body needs utmost caution and self care. I eat foods rich in vitamin E, iron and also include leafy vegetables which help the body to get back to normal health. Daily exercise is a must.

Ajitha Vijay, 19, student

I change my pad every three to four hours. It helps prevent infections. I always make sure that I have extra supplies, tissues and hand sanitizer. Periods can drain off your energy so I include iron-based foods in my diet. I drink a lot of water.

Merin Suresh, 19, student

I always change the sanitary napkin at regular intervals. I ensure that I smell fresh all day. I also take bath twice a day and keep myself as clean as possible.

Srithi Sivakumar, 19, student

I try to change my pad every three hours and shower twice a day to ensure that there’s no foul odor. Also, after changing pads I wash my hands with soap. Towards the last few days of my period, I use panty liners for spotting.

Hema Bafna, 43, housewife

I keep myself hydrated. I eat iron-rich foods like jaggery, apples, spinach, bananas, dates etc. It helps me stay healthier during period days, and I also feel energetic. I think we should use menstrual cups as it helps to maintain hygiene.

Priyanka R, 21, student

Be it napkins or tampons, both must be changed at regular intervals. I prefer wearing loose clothes during my periods because I feel comfortable in them and also because sweat can build up under tight clothes. It is wise to stay dry and fresh.

Inputs by: Shreya Bafna, Sonali Kothari, Tamanna Shah,

Akshaya Motcham, Aswini B, Roshne Balasubramanian

pain, on duty?

Working women from across industries take a stand on the period leave debate

Nivi Sathyanarayanan, 24, Language editor, Scientific Publishing services

It will be good if organisations decide to give period leave or at least let us work from home. It’s hard to get up, get dressed, socialise, and work when we are on our period. But, I don’t see it getting implemented anytime soon, because not everyone is going to be okay with women getting an extra day off.

Madhula Mohan,

46, Administrative officer, Royal Blend

Till today women have been ignoring the pain and I think we have the strength to continue to do that. A three-day paid period leave is not necessary.

Vrudhi Jain, 22,

Working professional

The first day of periods is challenging and uncomfortable. Besides painful cramps, some women find it embarrassing to move around while they are bleeding. We don’t always feel comfortable asking

for sick leave. All companies should adopt a policy to sanction period leave.

Amulu, 37, House help

I don’t think there must be a mandatory period leave. I would rather use my leave when I am really sick than take leave during my periods.

Shristi Chordia, 22, business development and client service executive

Periods should not stop us from doing anything we like. The menstrual cycle is a part of our life. It does not mean women are weak on those days. My office insists on creating a healthier environment yet I’m sure there will be a few sexist comments by our male counterparts. I feel it is better to work on those days. Menstruation should not be used as an excuse.

Sumitra, 29, House help

Most of my employers are north Indians and most of them forbid me from entering kitchen during periods. This reduces my work, but it would be great to have a paid leave.

Jayalakshmi B, 35, Cab driver

I have been a cab driver for the last seven years. During periods, when I have to take back-to-back local trips, it becomes extremely strenuous and uncomfortable. I don’t get time to change my pads. Sometimes, there might not even be a decent restroom at a specific location. But despite all that, I have taken off only twice during my period. I would definitely prefer having paid menstrual leave at least during first two days.

Heena Bhatt, 22, Business development executive, Awesome Machi

Paid period leave should be given to all women irrespective of the job they do. Every woman has a different experience in the first three days. The first and second day are the worstt. Many apply for sick leave, but I think we should have a separate category called period leave.

Bijal Shah, 28, Entrepreneur

Every woman goes through mood swings and cramps in the initial days. Period leave is a welcome break. It’s harmful to take on stress when they are in pain, and they can’t share it with the men in their offices. We get tired quickly during those days. Period leave is a necessity, not a luxury.