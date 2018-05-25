Madras High Court orders notice on memo plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court to quash a charge-memo issued against a teaching staff of L N Government College (autonomous) at Ponneri.

A vacation judge Bhavani Subbarayon, before whom the petition from R Gowrishankar of Choolaimedu came up for hearing on Wednesday, ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by June 7.

According to advocate V Neethidurai, the charge-memo dated March 28 last, issued by the Director of Collegiate Education, was totally illegal, unjust, arbitrary and mala fide. It was issued without jurisdiction. The appointment of Joint Director of Collegiate Education (Planning & Development) as enquiry officer was against the directives of the Supreme Court.

The memo was based on false complaints dated March 27 last of two woman assistant professors, who were facing problems with regard to their certificates. The complaints were already found to be false during an inquiry by police. It would amount to double jeopardy and against Art. 20 of the Constitution. Hence, the memo is illegal, he contended.