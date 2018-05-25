Home Cities Chennai

Rewind, play, and preserve

Parents & kids play traditional games at Museum Day celebrations 

Published: 25th May 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By ●  Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gone are those days when board games used to be a family affair,” said M Parimala, deputy librarian, Connemara Public Library. The International Museum Day celebrations at the government museum wrapped up with a workshop on traditional games on Thursday. Parents were given an opportunity to revisit their childhood and pass on the treasured games to their children. The children had a hands-on experience with board games like paramapadham (snake and ladder), pallanguzhi (a two-player board game) and thattu attam (ludo). 

“We used to play paramapadham on auspicious ekadashi nights when devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fasting. The board games were the most sought-after entertainment during family get-togethers. Every game had its own superstitious beliefs. In this game, if a player lands on a snake, and if it is a child, then we would scare them telling it’s because of a mistake. And if they land on a ladder then we’d say it’s a reward,” said Parimala. 

Pallanguzhi can be played using different methods. It has several names — pasupandi, rajapandi, kasipandi, and kattupandi. “It is said that this game was played by Sita in Ashokavanam. The game helps you improve calculation and thinking power. In fact, these games do not require electricity and can be played anywhere,” she shared, adding that she was surprised to find most kids aware of the rules of the games. 

We observe that dayakattai (dice) was common in most of the games. “Some people were also superstitious about the time of playing these games. Snake and ladder was said to have brought an ill fate to Pandavas in the Mahabharata. Some do not play on Fridays and after 6 pm. Rolling a dice after that time is considered inauspicious,” she explained. 

Every game is associated with mythology. “Most of the olden temples still have carvings on the floor and inscriptions on the stone walls. They have left us all a hint to preserve and take these games forward to many more generations,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch