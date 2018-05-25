Speak about the spot

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : How do you take care of yourself during periods,”? There was absolute silence in the room. The young girls in their late teens went behind each other and covered their faces, shyly. For 17-year-old Nivedha, the basic problem is the poor water facility in their locality. “We have a time slot for water supply. What do we do for the rest of the time? During school and work we control our bladder because of this. It only gets worse during periods, and we end up suffering in misery silently,” she tells us. An unhygienic environment is one of the main factors for reproductive and urinary infections.

Despite the adverse impact it has on adolescents, we are hesitant to speak about it. “Earlier we used to get sathu maavu (a homemade powder made of whole grains) from ration stores. That’s very nutritious and provides a wholesome and balanced diet. But now the supply is erratic. It would be helpful if we have it every month. That’s the least we can expect,” says Meenakshi, a government teacher.

According to Meenakshi, while some schools provide free packets, some don’t. About `100 is spent every month on sanitary napkins in every household that has girl children. Once in six months, through an awareness campaign the children are taught the basics of hygiene like wrapping and disposing methods. “Children need to be educated about the health consequences of poor menstrual hygiene. Anemia, diabetes, emotional problems and other lifestyle disorders have become common these days. It is always better to provide them adequate knowledge right from their adolescence,” says Meenakshi.

Most mothers are not open to discussing menstruation with their daughters. “We don’t speak much about this until we experience it all by ourselves. At least the next generation should not face the same problem and there has to be some development in the mindset of people with better education. We must reach a stage where sanitary napkins can be bought at a store by asking for it in a loud voice, and brought home without being wrapped in a newspaper,” says 16-year-old V Suryakala. She adds that girls must be aware of menstruation even before puberty so that they can be prepared to face the changes both physically and emotionally.

“What’s the point in having non-working vending machine when it cannot serve the purpose? One machine costs around three-and-a-half to seven lakh. Maintaining it is the most difficult part. We’re also trying to get bulk orders of sanitary napkins for a minimal price,” says Poornima Kumar, president of a women’s club association.