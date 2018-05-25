Talk, as you like it

Sonali Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Piyush Kuhad loves words so much so that he has taken it upon himself to urge people to use them to either write or talk. He started YourQuote, an open mic platform a year ago for people to share their thoughts. Writers came out of their shell and shared their views, and people took to the stage to talk on any topic that they like. He is conducting the seventh edition in the city on May 27.

They have volunteer organisers in every city to conduct these open mics. “We don’t do these events for monetary benefits. We want to push people to follow their passions,” says Piyush.The event is open to people across age groups and is non-competitive. “The participants will have to fill up a Google form and they will be selected on a first come first serve basis where the first 30 people will get a chance to take to the stage and talk on any topic for four to five minutes,” he shares, adding that their talk will be uploaded on YourQuote’s YouTube channel.

Piyush also points out that initially many people hesitated to come on stage because of the language barrier, but since the team has made it open to all languages, they are getting more participants.

YourQuote open mic 7 will be held May 27 from 2 pm onwards at the Mass Bunk Restaurant, Purusvakkam. For details call: 9043928960