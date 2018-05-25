Time for some pillow talk

RK Srividya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Imagine hanging out with your favourite artists to hear their crazy stories. Does it sound like an impossible dream? Not anymore post the launch of ‘Pillow Talk’, Chennai’s first late-night talk show, hosted by Shyam Renganathan and produced by Stray Factory in association with The Park. Since January 2018, the organisers have been roping in local celebrities, indie artists, young movers and shakers for the event which is organised once in a month at the Leather Bar at 9 pm.

Giving a holistic idea about the show, Stray Factory’s founder Mathivanan Rajendran says, “Pillow Talk was initiated to change the template of talk shows and help the guests know the other side of the otherwise glorified artists. The bar is open to discuss anything that the society would call a taboo.” Mathivanan feels that such honest talks are a cool way for people to know their stars. Accommodating usual crowd for an interaction is the show’s major take away, he adds.

For Tarana Reddy, producer of the talk show, the aim is to define new experiences for people who wish to chill together, especially with their favourite artists by their side, on a weekend. She believes that this hour-and-a half session, mostly interactive, will soon transform the city’s party culture. “This time makingmagizhchi will be the show theme,” she adds. Asked about their future plans, Tarana says, “Soon, we are planning to go live, and so, looking for brand collaborations.”

Clad in his sleep robe, the show’s happy host Shyam says, “The initial aim was a web series. But when we curated an interactive talk show to discuss everything under the sun, we felt that Pillow Talk would be an ideal title.” He explains how he gracefully commences with a monologue, where he would tell tales on love, politics, current affairs to the super young crowd sitting cosily on the floor. “This time I will also talk about caste and related issues. Post show, we play interesting games like Kill Mary Hook Up and Quicker Than Shazan and enjoy dozes of drinks,” he informs.

Explaining how his first show was a big learning experience, this RJ says, “Discussing religion, politics and sex – need of the hour -- is not possible on the radio. I feel Pillow Talk is an ideal platform,” adding how such late night shows are a rarity in the country. With digital medium opening up, it is essential for us to come up with content that is raw and real, he further adds.

For the fifth show on May 25, they have the Casteless Collective (CC) on board to discuss how music helps break barriers. CC’s music director Tenma Tibu couldn’t contain his excitement to be on the show. This multi-talented performer who started his journey as a funeral musician at the age of 14 says, “CC, a combination ofgana and hip hop, was formed with an intention to break genre boundaries. We need to discuss the political system in which we live in order to break the status quo.” His belief in spreading political awareness through songs is evident when he says ‘makkala kalaigal moolama arasiyal paduthanu’. Soon, CC will be releasing its new album of 8 songs, he informs.

Prominent guests featured in the Pillow Talk include Sofia Ashraf, Amit Rao, The F16s, Malini Jeevarathnam and Abishek Joseph George. To its credit, the show has also had the performances of India’s only afrobeat and dancehall troupe Afrontal, and a city-based young rapper G Ramy.

The show was like a hangout and sleepover plan with friends for Maya S Krishnan, one of the recent guests. “There were many from the theatre community in the audience. It was a touching moment when I discovered that there were four fan clubs for me. The honour which an artist gets at this show is veera levelu,” she says with a gleaming smile.

Note: The entry fee of Rs 500 is redeemable against a beer or mocktail.