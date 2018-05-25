Weaves that shine

Home Cities Chennai

There are about 350 weavers working at Suja Silks and they all have unique working methods and styles  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, Prateeksha Aravind

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The usually quiet Luz Church Road came to life on Thursday morning when a 12-member ensemble played the ‘Chenda’ drums during the store launch of Suja Silks, a one-stop destination for exclusive Kanjeevaram weaves. A plethora of colourful and handcrafted saris stacked on the shelves were a visual treat. A visibly excited Suja, owner of the store said, “These saris are designed and woven by weavers from our own thari. We started it in 2014.”

The store has a variety of organic linen, Gachi Tussar, Kalamkari, Madhubani painted saris, Pochampalli, Matka, Resham silk and 3D/4D cottons. Picking a vibrant pink-orange-red 3D sari with tree motifs, she explained, “These 3D saris are usually available only in cities like Kolkata. We have brought it down here. Our weavers also customise and design according to the patrons’ requirements.” The price of the saris range from `1,000 to `3,00,000.

The store was launched in the presence of the weavers from parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. “Totally we have about 350 weavers and they all have unique working methods and styles. They are busy round the clock,” she shared.Suja’s clientele is spread across the globe and at least half of them buy saris from her every week. “They love our collection because it’s both unique and nominal,” she said.

Her interest in textiles, she says, was fuelled by her mother’s eye for traditional weaves. “She used to wear and look out for traditional saris and weaves. Though I didn’t understand the difference between looms and weaves at a young age, I was certainly attracted to it,” said Suja, clad in a vibrant gold sari made out of seven grams of gold (warp) and 33 grams of silver (weft).

Suja also pointed that consumers are becoming more aware of looms. “They know the difference between power loom and pedal loom, the make and weaves. They have started to understand the value of hand-woven textiles and it’s a good time for weavers in the country. Their livelihood is being restored,” she added.

